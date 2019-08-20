Actor Sameera Reddy has recently revealed during a chat show that she had a stammering problem, and it was actor Hrithik Roshan who helped her overcome it.

On a chat show, Sameera spoke of her struggles with stammering, adding that Hrithik, who had also faced speech disorder in his life, had helped her deal with the issue.

“Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me,” Sameera said.

Meanwhile, Sameera Reddy has given birth to her daughter Nyra Varde. The actor gave birth to a baby girl on July 12. She hasn’t yet revealed the name of her little bundle of joy. Sameera already has a son named Hans Varde who’s four-year-old.

She is documenting her struggles and how every struggle and every tiring day is worth it. Recently, she also announced a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which she tried to connect with the young mothers who are searching for a balance between their individuality and their duties as new mothers. Through her various Instagram posts, she tried to create awareness about body acceptance and breastfeeding. Sameera asked the young mothers to embrace their bodies after giving birth and find their best ways to breastfeed their babies.