Actress Adah Sharma has starred in horror, romantic comedy, and action movies, and she has been praised much for them. Her next film is Commando 3, an action thriller directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie is set to be released in September and Adah took to her social media page to announce the date and also show some of her martial arts moves.

The actress shared a video of herself doing the silambam, a weapon-based martial art of India, on her Instagram page. From her caption, it was not easy and she did end up with a few bruises.

“Commando 3 releasing on the 6th of September! Jo theeaatar mein jaake nay dekengaa usko Bhavana Reddy ka dandaa padenga. It took me a while to learn this…remember those scary bruises on my leg? I have some on my skull also but it was all worth it will share more silambam videos soon and for cynics this isn’t edited …I’m speaking through it so it hasn’t been sped up (speeded /sped up?) And thank you for this awesome hand painted Bhavana Reddy shirt,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Jun 16, 2019 at 1:18am PDT

Commando 3, a Hindi movie, is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2, and along with Adah, it will also star Vidyut Jamwal, Gulshan Devaiah and will mark the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar.

Apart from the upcoming movie, Adah will also star in Hindi films Bypass Road and Man to Man and Telegu film Kalki.