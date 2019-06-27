The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged a rape case against Aditya Pancholi after a complaint was filed by a well-known actress.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the developments but declined to elaborate.

Mumbai Police files an FIR of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi. pic.twitter.com/oE5XtAnNKd — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

However, official sources said that the complaint has been filed against Aditya in the matter that purportedly took place some 10 years ago when he had allegedly sexually assaulted the actress.

The Versova Police lodged a first information report (FIR) under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe into the actress’ complaint.

Soon after the FIR was filed, Aditya said that he is being “falsely implicated in this case.”

“I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered,” Pancholi told ANI.

The actress had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi.

(With inputs from ANI)