Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, took some time out of the busy schedule to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on Monday evening. The Veere Di Wedding star was seen in traditional attire sporting a complete desi look in salwar kameez. Surrounded by her manager, Naina Sawhney sought the blessings ahead of the release of his new film in which she is playing Aamir’s love interest.

Kareena is known for her perfection and that has gotten into the skin of the character as usual. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. In the film, Aamir Khan will play the role opposite Kareena.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s pictures from Golden Temple:

A few days back, Aamir Khan visited Golden Temple and took to social media to unveil the first look of Laal Singh Chaddhaand while introducing himself, Aamir wrote, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.”

The film will be directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it will be written by Atul Kulkarni. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ would mark as the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies — ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.

The film was officially announced on March 14, 2019, by Aamir on the occasion of his birthday. The movie is reportedly shot in Punjab. The buzz took over the media with a storm after he unveiled the teaser poster followed by his look from the movie. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020 on the day of Christmas.

Talking about Kareena’s professional life, she will be also seen in Good Newwz, releasing on December 27 this year.