Anushka Sharma has a knack for bringing a smile to his fans’ faces in no time. From wide smiling pictures with hubby Virat Kohli to bikini and pool posts, the actor has undoubtedly been one of the most entertaining artists in Bollywood. Ever since his debut in 2008, the actor has been delivering spectacular performances on the big screen. But besides making headlines for her acting skills, Anushka Sharma’s social media posts are also worth noticing. In his latest Instagram pictures, the Zero actor shared a series of childhood pictures where she looks so adorable. It feels like pulling her ‘golmatol’ cheeks.

Anushka grabs netizens’ attention with her childhood pictures in two plated hair. While sharing the pictures on social media, Anushka captions them as, “लिटिल मी”.

While netizens are loving young Anushka (the picture has garnered over 253,958likes in just half an hour), Virat Kohli Singh commented with five hearts.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s childhood pictures:

View this post on Instagram लिटिल मी A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 13, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

Several other Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the picture. Zareen Khan commented “Sooooo cuteeeeee ♥️”, Ayushmann Khurrana, VJ Anusha, Dia Mirza also shared hearts.

A few days ago, Anushka shared bikini-swimwear pictures and we were just going gaga over them. Now, that she has shared childhood pictures, we just can’t gush over her chubby cheeks.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project.