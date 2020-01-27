Chandigarh: Days after actress Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Farah Khan moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the quashing of cases against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show, now comedian Bharti Singh has also filed a petition in the matter.

In her petition, the comedian has sought the quashing of the FIR and a stay on the Punjab Police investigation. The petition will come up for hearing before Justice Sudip Ahluwalia on January 27, said Singh’s counsel Abhinav Sood.

All three celebrities were booked for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in one of their TV shows in December last year.

What was the controversy?

The trio was booked by the Amritsar police in December on the basis of a complaint by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front, Ajnala. He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt when the stars trivialised the word ‘Hallelujah’ while trying to pronounce it in the web series Backbenchers.

‘Hallelujah’ is a Hebrew word meaning ‘Praise ye, Yah’, referring to the Lord.

However, Farah and Raveena had managed to get a reprieve from the high court. On January 23, the high court had directed the Punjab Police to not take any “coercive steps” until March 25 against actor Raveena and Farah on their plea in which the duo had sought the quashing of the FIR in the case.

Following the complains, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon had put out apologies on social media.

I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 27, 2019

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

Bharti, who was out of the country then, had also apologised to the community for “hurting their sentiments”.