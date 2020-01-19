Actor Hina Khan made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year and impressed everyone with her glamorous outfits. Now, this year, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2020. She will soon be making her big-screen debut with the short film Our Own Sky which is being produced by Mohammad Nagaman. There is no doubt that is excited to represent India globally at the prestigious festival.

Talking about her Cannes debut, she told Pinkvilla, “I am obviously very very excited. The title of the film is Our Own Sky. It is a unique love story. I am hoping people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed doing it. I am super ecstatic about this. At Cannes, you also need to look good, so I’ll be beginning my preps for looks a month in advance. There is still time for it.”

Talking about her character of the film, she said, “I had to change my acting style a bit and I thoroughly enjoyed the process.”



Speaking about venturing into web shows, she said, “My show is my priority. Till the time I am with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will remain my priority. I am very happy that my production house gave me time to complete this short film as they knew I was excited for it. Web shows, when I find something exciting but for now, my focus is on YRKKH.”

On the personal front, Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”