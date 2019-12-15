TV actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have welcomed their first baby. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl and the news was confirmed by Karan himself who put out an official statement thanking fans and well-wishers for their wishes and support.

The actor and his wife didn’t reveal the news of the pregnancy for a long time until last month when Karan said he was preparing himself to be a father for the first time. “Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us,” said Karan in the official statement released in the media.

The couple got married in the year 2015 after working in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ankita and Karan are considered one of the most loved couples of the small screen and their Instagram timelines are filled with their lovely photos.

Earlier last year, Ankita suffered a miscarriage. However, in his statements later, Karan revealed that they were positive and wanted to move ahead forgetting the past.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen alongside Divyanka Tripathi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, the team of the show has already announced that it’s going off-air from December 18. The show is being replaced by a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. Karan will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Recently, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also welcomed a baby girl with wife Ginni Chatrath. Our congratulations to Karan and Ankita!