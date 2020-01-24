Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma has committed suicide on Friday, January 24. She played the role of Simmi Khosla, adopted sister of lead actor Ansh Bagri. Apparently, the reason behind her suicide is unknown but things were not going well in her personal life. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Aru K Verma confirmed the news to TOI and said, “Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on Whats app on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine. We hadn’t met since last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect. Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken her body to Udaipur for her last rites.”

Her last rites will be held in her Family’s home in Udaipur. As per the reports, she committed suicide last night and her family discovered the tragic death of the actor today morning.



Sejal’s co-actor, Aru further said that he is disturbed with the news. He told the daily,

“She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now.”

Sajal’s first television project was Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She has also appeared on several TV commercials and a web series. The news has come as a shock to her friends and family.

Earlier, television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide and just after a month another television actor has lost her life.

RIP Sejal Sharma!