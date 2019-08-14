The performance by famous Indian singer Mika Singh and his team at a Karachi, Pakistan wedding has not only caused uproar and amid strained ties between Pakistan and India, but also All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry.

It was a wedding of a billionaire’s daughter apparently close to former president General Pervez Musharaff.

“AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers,” AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on Mika Singh and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

“AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law,” the statement added.

“When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation’s pride,” the film association said.

The association also sought the intervention of Information and Broadcasting ministry in the matter.

It was not difficult to procure visas for Mika Singh and his 14-member troupe. The musical night in Karachi had VIP guests which reportedly included family members of India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, who presently operates from Pakistan.

India-Pakistan relationships are heavily strained after Pakistan criticised India’s move of scrapping Article 370 of the Indian constitution that gave special rights to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. In the time when Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and even suspended the Samjhauta Express services, it is difficult for common men from both the countries to not be surprised after seeing Mika performing in Pakistan. He also reportedly visited a Gurdwara in the country and met some Pakistani Sikhs.