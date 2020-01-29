After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar is all set to film an episode for Discovery Channel’s popular show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Akshay on Wednesday reached Mysore to join British adventurer Bear Grylls in his shoot for ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’. The show is inspired by the enormously popular show ‘Man Vs Wild’ which also featured Grylls.

Akshay and Grylls will commence filming for an episode at Bandipur National forest on Thursday. Discovery has also signed Rajnikanth to feature in the first episode of a new format series called ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The show marks the television debut for Rajinikanth, admiringly addressed as Thalaiva, who has gained cult status for being a humane superstar – simple, humble, generously loved – and adored by millions for more than four decades.

The British adventurer also shared a picture with Rajinikanth which was clicked during the shooting of the special episode of his television show in Karnataka.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared in one of the episodes of the show which is about survival skills in difficult terrain.

‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia, where Grylls, Delbert Shoopman and Deepak Dhar are executive producers.