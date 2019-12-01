Siddharth Shukla has undoubtedly emerged as the most popular contestant of the season in Bigg Boss 13. The actor’s chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill is much loved by the audience. After the actor did a romantic dance with fellow housemate and former co-star Rashami Desai, the fans demanded to see a similar sequence between Siddharth and Shehnaaz. And seems like Bigg boss finally granted their wish!

In a new promo from tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz and Siddharth are seen getting cozy and replicating the same romance that was seen while shooting a video with Rashami. In a new task assigned by Bigg Boss, Siddharth and Shehnaaz will be seen performing on the song Ishq Vala Love inside the house. Earlier, Siddharth performed with Rashami on the song Neend Udi Udi Udi. Together, they created a beautiful mood inside the house with their steamy chemistry. The fans went gaga over their bond and loved how they recreated the magic from their Dil Se Dil Tak days.

The chemistry between Shehnaaz and Siddharth however, looked cute than hot. It seemed like a beautiful performance minus the spark. Though it will only be fair to pass any judgment after tonight’s episode.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has left the show for a few days to nurse her injured back. The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh will be visiting the show to promote their film and entertain the audience by playing funny games with Salman Khan. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!