Karan Johar has always treated his fans and the audience with romantics film one after another over the years. He is now trying his hands on a horror project. The filmmaker on Friday announced on the social media that his production house ‘Dharma Productions’ is “anchoring” a horror film. Posting the announcement on Instagram, Karan promised to share more details about the upcoming project on Monday. “Dharma Production is anchoring a new franchise of fear. 15th November 2019. See you soon,” read the cryptic post.

While Dharma and KJo’s post isn’t spilling the beans yet. But, we think this is the same horror project that was revealed back in January 2019 with Vicky Kaushal in the lead and Shashank Khaitan’s assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh in the director’s chair.

On the work front, Johar’s last project was ‘Student of the Year 2‘ which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and released on May 10. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of The Year,’ which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to host dating show titled ‘What the love? with Karan Johar’ on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)