Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has made all the right kind of buzz in the last few days and now fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release. Ahead of it, Salman has teased fans with the new entry in the film Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saree Manjrekar’s motion poster. In the poster, Salman says, “Yeh hai humri baby Khushi. Seedhi, saadhi, ati sundar. Hum inke liye kisiko bhi dukhi kar sakte hai.”

In the poster, he has also revealed that the trailer will be out on October 23 which will introduce Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Sairee Manjekar as Khushi. The trailer will also have some action-packed sequence between Chulbul Pandey and the villain of the film Sudeep Kiccha as Balli.

Check out the poster here:



The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.

For the trailer launch tomorrow, Salman Khan will be gearing up Chulbul Pandey’s character with the police uniform. Besides Mumbai, the trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine other cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Lucknow.

As per the latest reports, Salman is really kicked about this film and hence he’s going the extra length this time. The trailer will be attached with the print of Housefull 4, which releases on October 25.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment of Dabangg film series. It is written by Dilip Shukla, Prabhu Deva, and Alok Upadhyay. The story is set in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The film is slated to release on December 20th, 2019.