Ahead of Gurpurab 2019, actor Janhvi Kapoor has visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures in a blue kurti teamed with dupatta on her head. In the photos, she can be seen standing by the lake inside the gurudwara with Golden temple in the background.

Jahnvi looks radiant as she shares her candid click at the Golden Temple. Her fans have loved the post and have flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, a video of Janhvi Kapoor went viral on social media where she can be seen asking paparazzi to turn off their cameras as she helps out an underpriviledged kid. Ion the video, the cator can be seen saying, “Ek second ke liye off kar dijiye. Bahut ajeeb lagta hai har baar. (Switch off the cameras for a second. It feels weird every time.)”

In the video, she can be seen asking a kid to come along with her to her car so taht she can handover her a packet of biscuits.

However, her gesture has got mixed reactions from netizens. While some says that it was a publicity stunt, others say she is genuinely a generous person.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film Kargil Girl which is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena. The actor has also begun preparing for Dostana 2 in which she has been paired with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline which is set to go on the floors in February next year.