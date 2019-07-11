Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is all set to release tomorrow, July 12 and Bollywood fraternity have already praised the film and the actor’s performance. The film is based on ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trained 30 underprivileged children for free and helped them crack the IIT-JEE entrance exam in Bihar. Now, just a day before the film’s release, Anand Kumar has revealed that he is suffering from an acoustic neuroma, a brain tumour.

In an interview with ANI, Kumar revealed that he was in a hurry for his biopic to be made as there is no certainty to his life. He said, “The film writer’s wanted that I permit for the film as quickly as possible. You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive.”

He further said, “In 2014, my situation was such that I was unable to hear from my right ear. I underwent a lot of treatments in Patna and it was after some tests that I came to know that 80-90 per cent of the hearing ability of my right ear has been destroyed.”



“Then I checked into Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi and the doctors performed rigorous investigation and did a number of tests. They then called me and told that I had no issues in my ear instead a tumour had been developed in the nerve which runs from ear to brain. And as soon I got to know this, as I lost consciousness”, he added.

During the making of the film, he ensured that the script of the film remains authentic. He said, “I made sure that till the time I am alive, my journey should be narrated in a right manner. So for that, I read the script 13 times so that nothing goes wrong.”

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.