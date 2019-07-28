Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been away from Instagram for almost two months now shared a photo with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from the Kabaddi League. The mother-daughter duo sent their good wishes to Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share the still where she and her daughter posed in their Pink Panther jerseys. Abhishek commented on the photo and called the two his ‘Good luck charms’.

View this post on Instagram 💖🙌🌟🎊💃 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

The charm worked as Abhishek’s Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram 👏🙌🌟GOD BLESS BOYZ✨SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS✨🌈💝 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players and wrote. “God bless boyz…Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s next which is an untitled film, an action-comedy anthology and is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The film is said to be a multi-starrer film starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and will reportedly be a sequel of Anurag’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro.

The couple earlier opted out from Gulab Jamun which was supposed to go on floors this year.