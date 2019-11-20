Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted a new picture on Instagram. Like many other posts on her Instagram timeline, this one, too, is a cute picture of Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya posted an absolutely adorable photo of her beautiful daughter who recently turned eight years old. The star mommy shared a picture of Aaradhya from her big birthday party that happened last week.

Aaradhya is seen wearing a pretty frilled white dress and flaunting her million-dollar smile. Aishwarya wrote a lovely caption alongside the post. The post read, “✨❤️🥰MY WORLD 😘😍💖🌟🌈 ✨💖I LOVE YOU INFINITELY ❤️✨” (sic)

View this post on Instagram ✨❤️🥰MY WORLD 😘😍💖🌟🌈 ✨💖I LOVE YOU INFINITELY ❤️✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Nov 19, 2019 at 12:19pm PST

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated Aaradhya’s eighth birthday at their house. The guest list included the who’s who of Bollywood celebrities with their kids. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Dabboo Ratnani, Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonali Bendre and Shah Rukh Khan among others attended the party. Check this out:

Aishwarya is quite a hands-on mother. She is too conscious and protective of her baby daughter. The actor is also criticised sometimes for showing too much care for Aaradhya in the public. She is always carrying Aaradhya in her arms or holding her finger by walking by her side whenever the mommy-daughter duo steps out of their abode.