Bollywood stunning beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been sharing her pictures from Paris, has walked the ramp at L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week in a gorgeous purple floral smock dress. Being the brand ambassador of the international brand, she never misses to represent it at international fashion shows. The pictures and videos have made their way to social media and are going viral.

For the event, she opted for a purple pleated dress with floral prints, a turtleneck and shoulder pads. She completed her look with white feathery heels, purple eye shadow and red lipstick.

Take a look at the photos here:



In the video, she can be seen blowing kisses as she takes the ramp walk by storm with her perfect catwalk.



Aishwarya was also seen striking a pose with US actor Eva Longoria, British actor Helen Mirren and pop sensation Camilla Cabello, who also walked the ramp for the international brand.



Earlier, she has shared an adorable picture with daughter Aaradhya. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya uploaded the picture which is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons. The frame features them twinning in their smiles as they posed for the camera. Aaradhya’s multicoloured floral frock and matching hairband is a vision for sore eyes. Aishwarya captioned the picture as, “My ETERNAL ANGEL (sic)” and smeared it with a plethora of emojis.

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰💖My ETERNAL ANGEL😍❤️😘😇🌈✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:29am PDT



On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.