After being crowned as Miss World in the year 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put India on the world map. She is one of the first Indian actors who worked in the films from the West. Now, actor Priyanka Chopra did the same and widened the horizon for Indian artistes in the West by being the first Indian to spearhead a mainstream TV show in the US. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Aishwarya opened on the same. She talked about how she never thought about marking her territory while representing India in the West and she feels glad that other artistes are putting efforts in taking their talent beyond boundaries.

Aishwarya talked to Pinkvilla in her latest interview and mentioned that the most important thing about going and making your presence felt in the West is that Indian talent gets recognised. She said she was “never about ‘this is about me’ ” when asked to comment on Priyanka representing the country abroad. She thanked people who gave her opportunities in the West and enhanced her experience by introducing her talent to a wider audience. “I have genuinely been thankful to people who give us an opportunity which enhances our experience and introduces us to a wider audience. More than about being hobnobbing what’s been wonderful is that people discovered our work. It is commendable,” she said.

Aishwarya also took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards the professionals she worked with. The former Miss World also revealed that she has worked with many ‘amazing professionals’ in her life and it’s them who have contributed in her success. “So, that’s a huge contributor, for me to have enjoyed my journey. When you enjoy what you do, I think the audience will see it too,” she said.