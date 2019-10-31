Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who keeps her fans up-to-date about her whereabouts through Instagram is setting the city of Rome on fire with her stunning look in a lavender-coloured silk gown. She is in Rome for an event hosted by a Swiss luxury watch brand. Giving some breathtaking appearances, the gorgeous diva arrived the Italian capital the day after Diwali and it would be an understatement to say that the diva swept us off our feet.

The 45-year-old actor seems to age like fine wine. Her latest picture in a plunging neckline gown has gone viral. She completed her look with minimal makeup, wore a nude lip colour and kept her hair opened.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s beautiful eyes are to die for. She kept it very simple and elegant, with a dash of mascara and an eyeliner she rocked the floor. Well, no wonder why she is one of the most beautiful actors of Bollywood! She captioned one of her post, “DolceVita in Rome🌈✨”. The meaning of Dolce Vita means ‘Sweet Life’ in English.

Take a look at her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram ✨❤️🎊 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️DolceVita in Rome🌈✨with Longines 💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌷💝🌟 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be celebrating her birthday (i.e. November 2) in Rome with her family. The doting husband Abhishek Bachchan has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. After Aishwarya’s event, they will spend some quality time together.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has recently lent her voice for the Hindi dubbed version of the Hollywood movie Maleficient: Mistress of Evil starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role. Aishwarya will also be collaborating with ace director Mani Ratnam in an upcoming movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. This will be the fourth consecutive time that the actress will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam after Guru, Raavan and Iruvar.