On the occasion of Dussehra, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pour in their wishes on the auspicious occasion. Though a little late, Bollywood gorgeous actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to Instagram to extend her wish on the day of Dussehra with an adorable picture.

In the photo, she can be seen posing happily with her little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Mother and daughter, both twinning in white looks adorable with their wide smile as they click a selfie together.

Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami to ALL Much warmth, love, and happiness God Bless. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Recently, she took fans in a sweet surprise as the news of her doing an Angelina Jolie surfaced. The diva is headed to lend her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil and fans can’t keep calm. Sharing the news on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a picture of Aish where she is seen resembling the character closely yet too hot for the frame. The picture was captioned, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins the #Disney Universe… Lends her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in *Hindi* version of #Maleficent: #MistressOfEvil… 18 Oct 2019 release in #English and #Hindi. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰Happy to be part of the DISNEY Family 🌈✨💝 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 1, 2019 at 11:57pm PDT



On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja Bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.