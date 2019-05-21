Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival yesterday in a gorgeous white flurry outfit. Now, she is glamouring up the French Riviera in stylish denim wear. Donning a white shirt teamed up with high waist denim wear and long denim shrug, she slays it like a lady boss. She has kept her hair open and curly and can be seen sporting a bold red lipstick. She accessorised her look with red high heels and statement finger ring.
In another post shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram, she can be seen wearing a black top teamed up with denim and beautifully printed red coloured long shrug. With stylish aviators, she looks stunning, as always.
Earlier, she has teased her fans with the second red carpet look where she can be seen wearing a white flurry dress teamed up with perfect makeup and stylish hair bun.
In her very first red carpet look, she donned a metallic off-shoulder gown and grabbed all eyes. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a pale golden frock with a huge rose on one side of the strap and silver sparkling shoes. Both mother and daughter twinned in yellow outfits and nailed their red-carpet looks.
On the work front, Aishwarya will be working with Mani Ratnam in his next project. DNA quoted a source as saying, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry”.