Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival yesterday in a gorgeous white flurry outfit. Now, she is glamouring up the French Riviera in stylish denim wear. Donning a white shirt teamed up with high waist denim wear and long denim shrug, she slays it like a lady boss. She has kept her hair open and curly and can be seen sporting a bold red lipstick. She accessorised her look with red high heels and statement finger ring.

View this post on Instagram 🌞🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55pm PDT

In another post shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram, she can be seen wearing a black top teamed up with denim and beautifully printed red coloured long shrug. With stylish aviators, she looks stunning, as always.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT



Earlier, she has teased her fans with the second red carpet look where she can be seen wearing a white flurry dress teamed up with perfect makeup and stylish hair bun.

View this post on Instagram 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨💖Thank you for All your Love 💖 ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 11:24am PDT



In her very first red carpet look, she donned a metallic off-shoulder gown and grabbed all eyes. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a pale golden frock with a huge rose on one side of the strap and silver sparkling shoes. Both mother and daughter twinned in yellow outfits and nailed their red-carpet looks.

View this post on Instagram 💖My Sunshine Forever☀️🌈✨ 💖LOVE YOU ❤️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨🙏😘🥰🌟💝🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 19, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT



On the work front, Aishwarya will be working with Mani Ratnam in his next project. DNA quoted a source as saying, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry”.