On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film couldn’t do wonders at the box office. She is gearing up for her upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek is currently occupied with the work of Anurag Basu’s film. Both the stars are all set to reunite after ten years for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. They were last seen together in Raavan and Guru. Both films are slated for a December 2020 release.