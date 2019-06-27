Ajay Devgn recently released his film De De Pyar De which did wonders at the Box Office. The actor who is busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior took out some time from his hectic schedule to spend with his family. Ajay, his wife Kajol are on a road trip along with their children Nysa and Yug.

Kajol took to Instagram to share a picture of her family and captioned it, “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips……. road trip. Finally!.” In the photo shared, Kajol and Ajay can be seen twinning in blue while posing with their kids with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.

Ajay, on the other hand, was recently seen in De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Rakul Preet. Produced by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De released on May 17.

Ajay is currently busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also features Saif Ali Khan. Reports have been doing the rounds that the film will also star Kajol.