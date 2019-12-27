The makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are on cloud nine as their much anticipated upcoming movie is getting a wide audience response as the two trailers of the film received more than 100 million views in a short span of time. Amid the warm response from the first trailer of the movie, the makers had dropped the second trailer, adding much to the excitement of the public.

The second trailer focuses on Ajay Devgn in the titular role – Tanaji Malusare – Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji’s general and Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan (Rajput fort-keeper). At 2.0 version of Tanhaji trailer gives a better peek into the storyline of the film.

Kajol tweeted the poster of the movie with 100 plus million tags and also captioned: “It’s the love that makes him the people’s man! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January, in 3D.”

The second trailer takes us back in history, specifically to February 4, 1670, when ‘the surgical strike that shook the Mughal’ took place. The video depicts ferocious fight between the Marathas and the Mughals for Kondhana district.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of brave Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) flag and ‘Swaraj’ (home-rule) and ‘Satya’ (truth). Kajol, who is essaying the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi, and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.