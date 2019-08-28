Ajay Devgn’s love for cars has made him the third Indian to own the luxury SUV- Rolls Royce Cullinan. India’s most expensive SUV – Rolls Royce Cullinan comes with a price tag of Rs. 6.95 crore approx. The Singham actor has been winning the hearts of the fans with his brilliant performances in all his movies.

According to Pinkvilla, this SUV is named after the largest diamond which has been discovered on earth. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgn is already the owner of many other luxurious vehicles which include a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, Audi S5 Sportback and a modified Toyota Celica. Well, that’s too many, right!

Ajay Devgn was the first owner of a Maserati Quattroporte in India, and earlier this year, in the Koffee With Karan show, he won an Audi S5 Sportback.

Take a look at the SUV- Rolls Royce Cullinan’s pictures:



A few days ago, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun added a Range Rover Luxury SUV to the fleet of his rides. The actor took to his social media to announce his new acquisition. Sharing the picture of his Range Rover, the Race Gurram actor wrote, “New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast.”