The lavish car battles, action and cop drama that Singham triggered, seeped down to Simmba and now Sooryavanshi but the master of the cop universe remains Bajirao Singham, a staunch character that Ajay Devgn essayed eight years back. As the Rohit Shetty directorial marks eight years today, Ajay, the original Bajirao Singham, took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note. Crediting Rohit for making audiences identfy him with the “fearless character”, Ajay smeared the Internet with nostalgia.

In the post that he shared, Ajay uploaded a still from the movie where he can be seen donning the police uniform with the signature black sunglasses. The post was captioned, “गलत क्या है वो जानने से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता, गलत को सही करने से पड़ता है! 22nd July. #8years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character #BajiraoSingham. It’s the love of the audience #Singham still roars this loud. @itsrohitshetty and Team! (sic)”

Sometimes we just can’t get enough of something good and try to recreate it again and again, just like some movies. And what could be better than remaking it in a regional language. The movie in question is Singham, a Bollywood film which had starred actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and is now being remade in Punjabi. Ajay had earlier this year announced the remake himself. The Punjabi version of Singham will star singer Parmish Verma as the lead, and as shooting for the movie begins, Ajay, who is also the producer for the film, posted a picture on his Instagram page wishing the team on their first day of shooting.

The Punjabi version of Singham will be directed by Navaniat Singh, and along with Ajay, it will be produced by T-series. The Hindi version of Singham had been directed by Rohit Shetty, and apart from Ajay, it had also starred actress Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, with actor Prakash Raj as the antagonist.

The Bollywood version of Singham is a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam featuring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. The film was produced under Reliance Entertainment, which co-produced the original Tamil movie. The theatrical trailer was released in June 2011. A sequel titled Singham Returns was released in August 2014.