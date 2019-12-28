The audience loves Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s hot pair together. The duo has proved how amazing their chemistry is with films like Singh is Kinng, Namastey London, Welcome, De Dana Dan and others. On Christmas, both the actors celebrated the day on the sets of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi with kids of St. Catherine’s Church in Mumbai. Katrina looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble and Akshay kept it casual and opted for a white tee and black pants. The duo only donned Santa hats as they were performing on the stage. A video that has Akshay and Katrina dancing amid kids to the beats of their song “Teri Ore” has gone viral.

Akshay and Katrina gifted kids with a beautiful present and the most special gift had to be the two stars dancing to the beat of the super hit song from the 2008 blockbuster “Singh Is Kinng”. The two stars took out time to meet the children at a church. A video shows them dancing even as the children cheer them along.

Watch the dance video of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif:



Fans of both stars are showering them with love and cheers for the video. Akshay and Katrina are a popular on-screen pair in Bollywood. They have featured in several movies together in the past. The duo will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi” which is slated to hit theatres on March 27.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit’s cop universe. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their famous characters – Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. The two stars were earlier seen in Rohit’s Singham and Simmba and have teamed with Akshay in a brief role in Sooryavanshi.