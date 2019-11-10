Actor Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon have made their music video debut with B Praak’s latest song titled Filhall. The song was in the buzz ever since Akshay released the teaser of the video. The actor has returned in a romantic avatar after performing action in most of his films released in the recent past. And that’s another reason why his fans are going gaga over the video. It is one of the top trends on YouTube in India and praises are pouring in for the team from all the corners. There’s something about the song that’s just not appropriate though.

Filhall glorifies emotional cheating in a relationship. It talks about how two people who were once in love can’t get back together because they are married to different people now. The characters of both Akshay and Nupur are totally in love with each other in the present. Akshay’s character’s who’s a doctor gets to know that his ex-girlfriend named Meher Garewal has met with an accident and is now admitted to his hospital. A busy doctor, who was done for the day, rushes back to the ward and gets emotional seeing his lady love lying on the bed unconscious. This was okay. You loved someone so dearly once and after years when you realise the same person has been brought to you for your help, you don’t shy away from doing your job. What is problematic though is how Akshay’s character tries to comfort her and touch her but is stopped by a call from his wife. You also see two hearts appearing on his phone-screen when she calls. Clearly, he has a happy married life.

He then picks up the ‘half moon’ pendant and realises Meher hasn’t forgotten him because it’s the same pendant that they wore together. Even he wears the other half of this pendant in his neck. Now, that’s more problematic. You were in a relationship, you broke up and got married to someone else but could never forget her. You still carry the ‘symbol of love’ you once shared with your ex. Even the girl carries the same despite being married to another man.

In the next scene, we see a wheel-chair ridden Meher trying to walk up to Akshay as he comes in front of her. He holds her as she falls and the two reminisce their romance only to be interrupted by Meher’s husband. The innocent man folds his hands in front of the doctor thanking him for saving the life of his dear wife. Even Akshay’s wife joins the three. Meher’s husband takes her away but she keeps looking at him, so does Akshay. The two even wish to be hugging each other tightly and imagine getting back together. And that’s where the problem arises once again. You have your wife standing with you and you are thinking about another woman in front of her, imagining hugging your ex-girlfriend and exchanging some romantic moments. The same goes for Meher. She has got a loving husband whose life must have become hell in the moment he got to know about his wife meeting with an accident. But, the dear wife is busy dreaming about her ex-boyfriend.

How does one move on in life? One gets married, forgets about the past and swears to not let the past affect his/her present. One doesn’t go all over his/her ex after suddenly bumping into him/her and starts imagining how happy would they be if they were together today. Because if one feels so, he/she hasn’t moved on. Physical cheating is not the only kind of cheating a partner can do in a relationship. Emotional cheating is also equally immoral. It’s sad to see that unfaithfulness in a relationship gets glorified in the name of love. Filhall is the best example of the same.

Watch the full song here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.