Actor Akshay Kumar has announced his next film titled Bell Bottom. The first poster of the film was released by the actor himself on his social media accounts. The film is set in the 80s and is an espionage thriller. In the poster of Bell Bottom, Akshay is seen flaunting a stylish look dressed in ‘bell bottoms’ while posing alongside a swanky car. A plane is also seen in the background.

This announcement came like a surprise because there was not enough buzz about the actor signing a new film after so many other projects he has already announced. Revealing the release time and the poster of the film on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021. #RanjitTiwari #VashuBhagnani” (sic)

Bell Bottom is believed to be the Hindi remake of popular Kannada film with the same title that was released earlier this year and received good reviews. The Akshay starrer is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari who has earlier helmed Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central. The producer of the film Nikhhil Advani is believed to have loved the Kannada film and therefore, he bought the remake rights of the film immediately. A few months were taken to draft out the script and make necessary changes as per the Hindi movie watching audience and now, the film is expected to go on the floors in mid next year.

Bell Bottom is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It’s said to be based on real-life events and is expected to glorify an unsung hero. With this, Akshay has now got as many as six upcoming releases – Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic, Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Panday. Watch out!