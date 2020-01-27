Actor Akshay Kumar never gets tired of working and giving the audience back to back films. His upcoming film Bachchan Pandey which was announced back in July 2019 was slated to release in Christmas 2020. However, it was going to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and therefore this morning Aamir spoke to the makers of Bachchan Pandey and got the release date pushed.

Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the new release date and give out another look of his from the movie. Sadly, the new release date clashes with another Akshay Kumar film, Bell Bottom. Netizens started making memes on Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar as he was about to clash his 2 films on one day – 22nd January.

To avoid a box office clash between two of his films, Akshay Kumar has pushed the release of Bell Bottom to April 2, 2021. He shared the news in a funny Instagram post, in which he wrote, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day 😜 #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”

Take a look:

Bell Bottom is believed to be the Hindi remake of popular Kannada film with the same title that was released earlier this year and received good reviews. The Akshay starrer is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari who has earlier helmed Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central. The producer of the film Nikhhil Advani is believed to have loved the Kannada film and therefore, he bought the remake rights of the film immediately. A few months were taken to draft out the script and make necessary changes as per the Hindi movie watching audience and now, the film is expected to go on the floors in mid next year.

Bell Bottom is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.