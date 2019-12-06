Actor Akshay Kumar is known to feature in films that are patriotic and advocate the spirit of nationalism among the audience and yet he is often asked to prove his love for the country considering he holds Canadian citizenship. The actor spoke on the same at a recent media event and shushed all for once. Akshay was present with his Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event when he revealed why he didn’t have Indian citizenship yet.

The actor said he got Canadian citizenship when a close friend who resides in Canada asked him to come over and try his luck after a slew of flop films in India. Akshay revealed that he gave as many as 14 flop films in a row that shook his confidence and he thought he was running out of opportunities here. However, as soon as his 15th film worked, he decided to struggle in India itself and chart his career plan. Akshay said in between all this, he never thought he would ever be asked to prove his love for his country again and again.

Akshay added that it hurts him everytime he is asked to prove his love for the motherland considering he serves the people of the same country, pays taxes to the government and lives with a family who’s equally Indian. The actor was quoted saying, “I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here.”

The actor, who’s regarded as one of the most hardworking celebrities in the country, went on to reveal that he has already applied for his Indian passport and that shall end the entire discourse about his citizenship once and for all.