Akshay Kumar who is currently busy with the shooting of Sooryavanshi recently shared the first look of film Laxmmi Bomb. Sharing the picture on Instagram Akshay captioned it, “‪Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBombstarring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥‬ Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House”.

Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana also stars Kiara Advani playing the female lead. Akshay Kumar in the film will be seen playing the role of a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost. Speculations are doing the rife that Amitabh Bachchan might appear as a transgender ghost in Laxmmi Bomb.



In an interview with Firstpost, director of the film, Raghava Lawrence, said, “I would like to cast Amitabh Bachchan sir for the particular role but things can be confirmed only after the formal discussion with Akshay sir and his team in Mumbai”.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, which also featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. As of now, the film is facing a Box Office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah. Rumours are doing the rounds that one of these films will shift its release date to make sure both the films enjoy maximum screens.

This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project.