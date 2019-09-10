Bollywood’s most versatile actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans, who did something special on his birthday. The actor, who ringed in his 52nd birthday on Monday, uploaded a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter, thanking his fans and several fan clubs for showering their blessings on him. Apart from this, the actor who got emotional while thanking them also mentioned that his fans did something unique on his birthday that he will cherish for years. Akshay said that he saw several videos uploaded by his fan clubs on his birthday, which just touched his heart. He revealed that one of the fan clubs celebrated his birthday with underprivileged children, while some others organised blood donation camps.

There was a fan club which conducted a tree plantation drive, while there were some who paid a visit to old age homes and spent the entire day with the senior citizens there. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No matter how many ever times I say it, it’s not enough for all the love and wishes showered upon me. Still tried my best to show my gratitude. Thank you for making my day, each one of you,” the actor captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Making his birthday more special, the actor who is known to be a fitness freak, took out time from his London holiday and campaigned against supplements used for body-building. He shared a monochrome picture where ‘Khiladi’ can be seen flaunting his washboard abs and chiselled body.

Taking to Twitter, the actor stressed the importance of staying fit and urged the people not to be dependent on supplements and to be true to the body.

Apart from this, the actor, who continues to bask in the success of his latest super-hit film ‘Mission Mangal,’ treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama ‘Prithviraj’ which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian warrior. The ‘Baby’ actor called it his first historical movie, which will show him playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan and shared that he is “humbled” to play a “hero” he looks up to for his “valour and values.”

The film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020 and will be directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who earlier helmed the biggest television epic ‘Chanakya’ and the multiple award-winning ‘Pinjar’. It will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. While the male lead of the film has been revealed, the makers are yet to announce the female lead.

‘Prithviraj’ will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is expected to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from IANS)