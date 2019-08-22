International Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar, who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performances in Rustom and Airlift, has made it to the fourth position on the “Forbes” magazine’s Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, beating Hollywood stars like Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler and Will Smith. According to the list on “forbes.com”, which covers the timeline from June 2018 to June 2019, Akshay has raked in $65 million (approximately Rs. 467 crore) .

The actor, has been been on a roll in Bollywood, with almost all his recent films crossing the Rs 100-crore mark. Between 2018 and 2019, Akshay was seen in films such as “Pad Man”, “Gold”, “2.0”, “Kesari” and “Mission Mangal”. His latest, “Mission Mangal”, which has raked in Rs 121.23 crore, marks Akshay’s tenth hit in a row, after “Kesari” which grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend earlier this year, “Gold” (Rs 102.10 crore), “Pad Man” (Rs 78.22 crore), “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha” (Rs 132.07 crore), “Jolly LLB 2” (Rs 117 crore), “Rustom” (Rs 127.49 crore), “Housefull 3” (Rs 109.14 crore), “Airlift” (Rs 128.1 crore) and “Singh Is Bliing” (Rs 89.95 crore).

Akshay made his acting debut with a small role in the 1987 filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’ “Aaj”. He then appeared as the lead actor in “Saugandh” and rose to fame with the suspense thriller “Khiladi”, which tagged him as Bollywood’s very own ‘Khiladi’.

After the suspense thriller film, Akshay became an undisputed action star in Hindi films with projects like “Sabse Bada Khiladi”, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi”, “International Khiladi”, “Waqt Hamara Hai” and “Mohra”.

In 2000, he tried his hands in comedy movies with “Hera Pheri”. It was followed by a string of comic capers such as “Phir Hera Pheri”, “Garam Masala”, “Bhagam Bhaag”, “Welcome”, “Singh Is Kinng” and “Housefull”.

A decade later, the 51-year-old star branched out.

He did films as different as chalk and cheese such as “Rowdy Rathore”, “Housefull 3”, “OMG – Oh My God!”, “Special 26”, “Jolly LLB 2”, “Holiday”, “Baby”, “Airlift” and “Rustom”, which won him his first National Award.

Akshay then dabbled in films with a social message with films like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Pad Man”.

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson topped the Forbes list, collecting 89.4 million (almost Rs 640 crore) between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth took the second spot with $76.4 million ( about Rs. 549 crore) — one of many actors from Marvel’s superhero universe.

The magazine’s list also covers the timeline from June 2018 to June 2019, during which the highest grossing films of all time “Avengers: Endgame” was also released.

The “Thor” star is followed by most of the “Avengers” stars — “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. at No. 3, “Rocket” Bradley Cooper in sixth, “Captain America” Chris Evans in eighth and “Ant Man” Paul Rudd at the ninth spot.

(With inputs from IANS)