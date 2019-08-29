We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma — many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in the past. The latest star to join the bandwagon is Akshay Kumar. A photograph of Akshay’s doppelganger is doing the rounds on the Internet. A journalist from a leading channel shared a picture of this Kashmiri individual who apparently is a Sunil Gavaskar fan but his looks appeared to be a version of Akshay Kumar’s FaceApp challenge. With the similar kind of smile, expressions, although less heightened, was soon noticed by Twitterati who went crazy and started calling him Akki’s doppelganger

“Met a Kashmiri fan of Sunil Gavaskar, Majid Mir in Kashmir,” the journalist captioned the image.

Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNcHx5GJSK — Ashish/Aashu (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) August 28, 2019

But more than the caption and Mir’s admiration for former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, netizens found something else interesting about the Kashmiri man, and

it was his uncanny resemblance to the “Kesari” actor.

One user wrote: “I zoomed in picture to be sure it’s not photoshopped and someone has not pasted Akshay’s face on him.”

Another user commented: “Looking like old and short Akshay Kumar.”

One social media user called him Akshay’s “Judwa brother”.

I zoomed in pic to be sure it’s not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

@akshaykumar sir ye apka judwa bhai hai kya — Dalveer Gurjar (@DalveerGurjar17) August 28, 2019

Garibon ka Akshay Kumar 😂 — Ahmaddin Safi (@Silent_Safi) August 28, 2019

He can play Akshay kumar in Akshay kumar’s biopic — aaloo kachaloo (@NANDARITU) August 28, 2019

The man has got uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar! — Quagmire (@bipul1985) August 28, 2019

What do you think about this resemblance?