Akshay Kumar is extremely busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Mission Mangal which has him in the role of the lead actor as well. The super Khiladi and his Mangal team (Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti and Nithya) has often said that they had a lot of fun shooting for the film and by the looks of it, it is clear that they are having a blast during the promotions of the film.

Recently, the Mission Mangal actors were busy promoting their film in an event where a reporter’s phone rang. While generally actors ignore these interruptions or get irritated, Akshay Kumar noticed that it was the reporter’s friend calling and did the sweetest thing possible. He picked it up and started talking.

“Krishna ji, hum log ek press conference mein hai. Main Akshay Kumar bol raha hun,” the superstar said before disconnecting, leaving everyone in a laugh.

