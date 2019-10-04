Akshay Kumar’s video is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen jumping to save comedian Paritosh Tripathi who fell unconscious while hanging on the harness on the set of Maniesh Paul’s new show Movie Masti. Actor Ali Asgar was hanging on a harness along with him when he suddenly fainted. Video shows Ali tries to prevent him from falling and the crew rushes to the stage. For a second, Akshay and the crew couldn’t understand what happened but then the actor immediately jumped up the ramp to hold him.

Akshay Kumar shot an episode of Zee TV’s upcoming Bollywood game show to promote Housefull 4. While filming, Paritosh fainted because of weakness. Akshay immediately ran to him and put his head on his lap and helped get him out of the harness. Later on, Paritosh was offered sweets to balance his sugar levels. After resting, Paritosh was back for the shoot.

Paritosh even thanked Akshay and wrote a note on Instagram, “Kal aap se pahli baar mila aur zindgi bhar nahi bhoolne wali mulaqat ho gayi .. thank u so much @akshaykumar sir . Aap real life ke hero hain . 🙏🏻🙏🏻 sachhi bolun ,dil se bolu .. love u pajji”.

Watch the video here: