After announcing the new film Atrangi Re with pictures of star cast, Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a short musical clip from Atrangi Re which introduced us to the whole cast and the release date of the film. The video had the background music composed by the legendary musician A R Rahman. Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re will feature actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay shared the short clip on Instagram handle and wrote: “Love, in all its glory! Presenting #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai.An @arrahman musical.Releasing on Valentine’s 2021Written by: #HimanshuSharma@saraalikhan95, @dhanushkraja, @tseries.official, @cypplofficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms, @bhushankumar.” The video had brush strokes painting multiple colours. As the colours are splashed one after the another, the names of the cast and the makers were revealed.

The Bollywood’s chirpy beauty, Sara Ali Khan also revealed the news by sharing the photos and wrote: “I can’t believe my luck, My next film ATRANGI RE, Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir, In an @arrahman musical, And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself,” Khan captioned the post.

Looking beautiful in a bright yellow Indian suit, accessorised with heavy gold jhumkis, the pictures showed Sara Ali Khan being pecked on the cheeks by both the male co-stars. Another picture showed Akshay and Sara pampering Dhanush and it is as mushy as it could get.

The film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and is written by Himanshu Sharma.

The video also gave out the release date of the film which is scheduled on Valentine’s Day of 2021.