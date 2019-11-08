Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to feature in his first-ever music video opposite Nupur Sanon titled ‘Filhall’. The teaser of the video created a tizzy on the internet and fans couldn’t help but compare the ‘Khiladi of Bollywood’ with his 2007 film Namastey London. In the video, Sooryavanshi actor can be seen riding a bike in a black pyjama and the scene took his fans down the memory lane. Reading at all the comments and comparisons made with his film Namastey London, Akshay recreated the magic of Jazz aka Katrina Kaif from the sets of Sooryavanshi.

In the video shared on Instagram, Akshay brought a little surprise for his fans. While Katrina can be seen clad in a yellow kurti, Akshay can be seen sporting a casual look. In the clip, Akshay can be seen romancing with Katrin as Filhall song plays in the background.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Akshay shared the teaser of the music video. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared the poster which features him cornering Nupur against a wall in an intimate moment. While Akshay sported a funky look and piercing on ears, Nupur looked elegant in a red dress. The poster was captioned, “Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @nupursanon. Sung by @bpraak. @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms (sic).”



On the professional front, Akshay has got several films in his kitty currently. His recent releases Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 broke many box office records of 2019. Next up, he has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey. Another film, titled Ikka in Hindi, is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.