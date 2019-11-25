Every second person in the industry is known to have a story about Akshay Kumar‘s professionalism and his disciplined life. The list of his admirers added a new name when the director of his upcoming film Good Newwz saw just how dedicated Akshay is towards his work. Turns out the superstar appeared on the sets and shot for a promotional song despite having a back injury and fever.

In a report published in Mid-Day, director Raj Mehta revealed that a massive set was constructed in Chandigarh to shoot for a promotional song for the film which is releasing soon. Just a day before the shoot, Akshay triggered a back injury and also got a fever. Mehta, who didn’t expect Akshay to turn up, was left surprised when the Khiladi of Bollywood didn’t only turn up but performed the exact choreography which was set by Bosco Martis for him.

The director was quoted by the daily saying, “He was also running a fever on the night before the shoot. We weren’t expecting him to show up, but surprisingly, he did and even managed to pull off the choreography set by Bosco (Martis).” Mehta added that when he called the shot over, he could see that Akshay was in a lot of pain. He then went on to swear by the actor’s professionalism and said Akshay is a superstar for a reason and his conviction towards his work is what has taken him so far in the 25-year long career.

Akshay is considered one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He is known to be working round the clock without compromising on his sleep, eating schedule and time to workout. It is because of this disciplined life that he manages to pull off four big releases per year.