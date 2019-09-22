Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of his latest project Mission Mangal, is all set to make his music video debut soon with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and Qismat actor Ammy Virk. Akshay has collaborated with Punjabi musician and ‘Mann Bharrya’ fame B Praak for his first-ever music video Filhaal.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media site to share the first day of shooting pictures of Akshay. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video #Filhaal with Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk… Directed by Arvinder Khaira… Sung by B Praak”.

In the pictures, Akshay and the whole team of Filhaal were spotted prepping for the shoot at the college. The Kesari actor looks classy in a white shirt and black trousers while Nupur looks adorable in a simple white and blue kurta-churidaar. Akshay Kumar and B Praak have previously worked together in Teri Mitti song from Kesari. The song was a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers of the country, with poignant lyrics that evoked feelings of patriotism.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Taran Adarsh:

Directed by Arvinder Khaira, Filhaal will be a romantic track featuring Khiladi Kumar with Nupur.

Nupur also took to her Instagram account to share the experience of working with Akshay Kumar. “From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star…what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite @akshaykumar ..sir.. you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes🙄) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing! 🌼🙏🏻☺️✨🌈 • Something really really special I’ve worked on..✨🙏🏻”, Nupur wrote.



Apart from the upcoming music video, Akshay has multiple projects in his kitty. After the successful ‘Mission Mangal’, the actor will appear in ‘Good News’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani and multi-starrer Housefull 4.

Ammy is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sports drama 83.