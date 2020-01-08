A complaint has been filed against actor Akshay Kumar at the Worli police station in Mumbai for his latest video advertisement. The complainant has alleged that the actor insulted the sentiments of the Maratha community by mocking a Maratha warrior in his latest ad. Akshay is seen as a Maratha warrior who washes his dirty clothes with Nirma washing powder in the product’s new promotional commercial. This has hurt the sentiments of a certain section of people who want the actor to apologise. Hashtag #BoycottNirma has also started trending on Twitter with users demanding the removal of the controversial ad from all displaying platforms.

No official statement has so far been launched by either Akshay’s team or Nirma on the matter. Check out the ad here and how people are reacting to it:

Mr. @akshaykumar , have you ever read history of Maratha’s ? If No then go and read their sacrifice towards Nation. Else dont mock our Maratha culture !#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/cQE8k39GGv — Nikhil Patrikar (@jagruthindu) January 8, 2020

All Dharmapremis are now demanding that Nirma withdraw the offensive advertisement and tender an unconditional apology#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/9UK1GmMreE — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abhikul00) January 8, 2020

Words ‘ Party bhi hogi… ‘ are unacceptable….

👉Maratha soldiers fought for ‘Swarajya’ not for celebration….#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/jBMXrkspYr — Shivalila Gubyad (@ShivalilaGubyad) January 8, 2020

#BoycottNirma Is entertainment everything? Can one mock our own heritage and symbols of national pride in the name of entertainment? Nowaday It has become like a contagious disease to laugh at our own heritage ! pic.twitter.com/1FXkKO4uA5 — Arpana Bhat (@Arpana_SSRF) January 8, 2020

People must have awareness that soldiers are symbol of our national pride, be it today’s Indian Army or soldiers from Indian history!#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/4914FTOyCu — Arpana Bhat (@Arpana_SSRF) January 8, 2020

Yes, we all Hindus are proud of all these Great Warriors!#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/NOADrTlRk1 — Bhagwat Popalghat (@BhagwatPopalgh1) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood seems to be under fire on social media for many reasons. Twitterati have also been demanding a boycott on Deepika Padukone‘s upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor lent her support to the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University by visiting the university campus and joining the students against violence on Tuesday amid promotions of her film. The pictures of Deepika folding hands in front of the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh were circulated widely on social media.