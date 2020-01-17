Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today. The two stars got married in a private wedding ceremony on January 17, 2001, in the presence of the close friends and family members. Both Akshay and Twinkle are known as one of the most sought-after star couples in the industry and their chemistry is loved by everyone who knows them. To mark the special day, Akshay took to social media to share a beautiful anniversary post for Twinkle.

The actor posted a picture of himself in his look from Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and wrote about ‘married life’ in the caption. Twinkle could also be seen posing with Akshay to make the picture look funny. The caption on the post read, “Visual representation of what married life looks like…some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like…as you can see 😜 ‬ ‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina…with love from Pakshirajan 😂😘” (sic)

Both Akshay and Twinkle share a happy life together and have two kids – Aarav and Nitara. Their Instagram timelines are filled with the photos of them posing with their kids and the other members of the family. One look at the timelines and you know how Akshay and Twinkle set a brilliant example of a happy married life for others!

On the work front, Akshay has got back-to-back projects rolling for him this year. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb that hits the screens during Eid this year. He then has Prithviraj releasing during Diwali, followed by Bachchan Pandey which takes over the screens during Christmas.

Small family moments in between such a tight work schedule mean a lot!