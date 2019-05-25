Bollywood’s hottest lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with their love. Ever since rumours of them being one unit started doing the rounds, both, Alia and Ranbir have been spotted spending time with each other’s families and friends. On Friday night they decided to do so with some good company.

A photo shared by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has Alia Bhatt posing in the picture with Ranbir Kapoor along with their cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The snap sure seemed to be having a fun time around each other. While Karisma captioned the picture as cousins, looks like she was missing sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Ali Khan. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma writes, “Cousins @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif #onlylove #family.”

Check out the picture she shared right here:

There were rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor zeroing down their wedding destination while on their Europe trip. When she was asked about the same, she just laughed off the reports and said, ”Kuch bhi!!… This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that… People say what they want to”.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently started shooting for her next film Sadak 2 which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and shared a screenshot of the film’s clapboard on Instagram.

Sadak 2 also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.