Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut on digital media with her upcoming music video titled ‘Prada’. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the poster of the song and she has all the swag. In the poster, she can be seen dressed in a white dress teamed up with a neon jacket. The song has been crooned by Shreya Sharma and Doorbeen.

Sharing the poster, she captioned it, “My first music video Coming soon!@thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld. (sic)”

Take a look:



Not only this but she has given a Stranger Things twist to her debut music video — for The Doorbeens song “Prada” — in order to tease fans.

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller Stranger Things playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down — another reference to the show’s plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

She also tagged the Lamberghini hitmakers and Jjust Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

On the film front, Alia is busy with Sadak 2, which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020. She will also be seen in multi-starrer film Takht.