According to a report in Times Of India, Alia Bhatt is helping her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor enter the Bollywood industry. Akansha’s sister has already made her debut with Wedding Pulao and now Akanksha is gearing up for her’s. Reports are doing the rounds that Akansha will be entering Bollywood next year.

Meanwhile, Alia is in Ooty shooting for her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt from Ooty and captioned it, “a whole lotta love.”

View this post on Instagram a whole lotta love 😘❤️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Sadak 2, is a sequel to 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score. Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the villain won hearts and his character is still considered one of the all time best bad guys in Bollywood. The film was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver which starred Robert De Niro as the lead actor.

The second part is being directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It is after almost 20 years that Mahesh Bhatt is back in the director’s chair. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.