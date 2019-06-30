Alia Bhatt is currently having a ball with beau Ranbir Kapoor in New York. She is also spending time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Alia, an avid social media user, recently shared a picture of herself taking a stroll in New York.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned it, “We exist in moments, nothing more..” In the still, the actor can be seen hitting the streets of NY donning track pants, white t-shirt and carrying a pink bag pack.

Earlier, she shared a beautiful picture of hers in a million dollar smile and binging on strawberries. She captioned it, “Berry funny .” Her Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy commented on the photo and wrote, “Berry monster.” Her Two States co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Liability.”

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now”.