Alia Bhatt has given the audience some amazing films like Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway among others. The actor has recently started shooting for her next film Sadak 2 which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and shared a screenshot of the film’s clapboard on Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified.

I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞”

Sadak 2 will see Mahesh Bhatt back in the director’s chair after almost twenty years. The film also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.